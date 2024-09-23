Barcelona President Joan Laporta to meet with La Liga President Javier Tebas to discuss salary limit situation

Laporta will meet with Tebas imminently to discuss Barcelona’s finances

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona continues to struggle with financial issues, despite earlier assurances that they would return to their salary cap and engage in the transfer market without limitations.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has repeatedly stated that the club is in a better financial position, prompting President Joan Laporta to seek clarity on the situation.



Reports from Jijantes indicate that Laporta is set to meet with Tebas soon to address the club's financial status and determine the necessary steps to comply with the salary cap.

He plans to travel to Madrid to present compelling arguments regarding Barcelona's current financial condition.



