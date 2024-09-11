Barcelona Sporting Director Deco explains why Nico Williams was not signed

Nico Williams was one of Spain's best players as they won the European Championship this year.

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Barcelona's Sporting Director Deco has explained the club's decision not to acquire Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams during the latest transfer window, despite the player's high demand.

Williams, who has Ghanaian roots, was a prime target for both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona following his standout performances last season.



He played 31 matches in La Liga, netting 5 goals and assisting 11 times, and was instrumental in Spain's success at Euro 2024.

Deco clarified that Barcelona chose not to chase Williams because of their current attacking lineup.



