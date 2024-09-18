Barcelona Sporting Director Deco to scout pair of defenders in Champions League clash

Menu ›
Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana
Barcelona is set to make their Champions League debut on Thursday night, traveling to Stade Louis II to take on AS Monaco.
They aim to secure a positive outcome while also scouting two of their rivals. According to Sport, Sporting Director Deco plans to observe Monaco's right-back Vanderson and left-back Caio Henrique during the match.
The 27-year-old Henrique has made a strong recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is versatile enough to play in midfield and at center-back.
