Barcelona circle four games for Gavi return from injury including El Clasico

Gavi is nearing a return from his brutal anterior cruciate ligament injury

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is currently facing a significant shortage of midfield players, with only Pablo Torre, Marc Casado, and Pedri available.

Although Eric Garcia and Raphinha can adapt to Hansi Flick's system, the situation has heightened expectations for Gavi's return.



Gavi has resumed training with the team after recovering from a severe anterior cruciate ligament injury and meniscus damage sustained last November.

The 20-year-old is targeting a comeback following the October international break, with his first match likely against Sevilla at Montjuic on October 20th.



