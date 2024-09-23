Sports

Barcelona confirm surgery for Marc-Andre ter Stegen less than 24 hours after knee injury

Marc Andre Ter Stegen.png Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is set to act swiftly regarding Marc-Andre ter Stegen's severe injury, with the German goalkeeper scheduled for surgery on Monday afternoon, as announced by the club.

The 32-year-old fell to the ground in pain after catching a ball during the match against Villarreal and was promptly taken off the field on a stretcher.

His distress indicated the seriousness of the injury, suggesting a lengthy recovery period, potentially sidelining him for the remainder of the season, with April being the earliest he might return.

