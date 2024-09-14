Barcelona devise conditioning plan to rid Pedri of his injury problems

Pedro González López

Source: Football-espana

Pedri's challenges in recent years are widely recognized. The Barcelona midfielder has struggled to maintain fitness, with recurring hamstring injuries significantly impacting his performance following an exhausting 2020-21 season. Last season, he faced four injuries, three of which were muscle-related.

