Barcelona ends pursuit of Nico Williams, sets sights on alternatives

Barcelona has concluded its negotiations with Spanish-born Ghanaian winger Nico Williams due to the player's uncertainty, as reported by sources in communication with EFE.

With the commencement of the championship imminent, the La Liga club has determined that it can no longer afford to await the winger's decision.



Initially, the club had established the previous weekend as the deadline for a response. However, insiders indicated that there has been no communication from the player's representatives.

This ongoing indecision has compelled Barcelona to abandon the pursuit and explore alternative options, with Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman reportedly being considered.



Despite preliminary discussions with the player's agent to establish the framework for a contract, the transfer negotiations seem to have reached a conclusion. Barcelona is now focused on promptly addressing its offensive requirements elsewhere, as the new season approaches. This decision follows Athletic Bilbao's assignment of a new squad number to Williams, signaling their intention to keep the player.