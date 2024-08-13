Sports

Barcelona ends pursuit of Nico Williams, sets sights on alternatives

Nico Williamsss.png Nico Williams

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Barcelona has concluded its negotiations with Spanish-born Ghanaian winger Nico Williams due to the player's uncertainty, as reported by sources in communication with EFE.

