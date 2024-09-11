Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Barcelona explain decision to pass on Nico Williams despite summer pursuit

747362 Nico Williams was one of Spain's best players as they won the European Championship this year.

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Barcelona has explained their choice not to pursue Nico Williams, despite their interest during the summer transfer window.

The Athletic Bilbao winger gained significant attention due to his exceptional performances for both his club and the national team.

His talent attracted interest from several top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

However, Barcelona ultimately found themselves unable to fulfill the financial requirements necessary to sign Williams. Deco, the club's Sporting Director, has provided insight into the rationale behind this decision.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet