Barcelona maintain La Liga lead but Ter Stegen suffers serious injury

BarcelonaScreenshot 2024 09 22 222120.png Barca extended their lead at the top of La Liga

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Barcelona continued their perfect start in La Liga with a 5-1 win over Villarreal, but the victory was overshadowed by a serious injury to goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The 32-year-old was stretchered off after his knee buckled while catching the ball.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice, and Raphinha also grabbed a double, as Barca secured their sixth win in six games.

Ter Stegen’s replacement, Inaki Pena, made a crucial save to keep Barcelona ahead.

Despite Villarreal's push, Barca extended their lead at the top of La Liga, four points clear of Real Madrid.

