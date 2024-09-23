Barcelona maintain La Liga lead but Ter Stegen suffers serious injury

Barca extended their lead at the top of La Liga

Barcelona continued their perfect start in La Liga with a 5-1 win over Villarreal, but the victory was overshadowed by a serious injury to goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The 32-year-old was stretchered off after his knee buckled while catching the ball.



Robert Lewandowski scored twice, and Raphinha also grabbed a double, as Barca secured their sixth win in six games.

Ter Stegen’s replacement, Inaki Pena, made a crucial save to keep Barcelona ahead.



Despite Villarreal's push, Barca extended their lead at the top of La Liga, four points clear of Real Madrid.



