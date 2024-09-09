Barcelona's Marc Bernal agrees new deal amid ACL injury - sources

Marc Bernal

Source: ESPN

Marc Bernal has reached an agreement for a new contract with Barcelona, even though his season was cut short due to a ruptured ACL, as reported by sources to ESPN. The 17-year-old will sign a contract lasting until 2026, with the option to extend for an additional three years, until 2029, when he will be 18, the age at which players in Spain can sign longer contracts.





