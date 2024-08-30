Barcelona secure the services of David Oduro from Accra Lions

David Oduro

Source: Footballghana

FC Barcelona, the renowned Spanish club, has finalized the loan acquisition of left-back David Oduro from Accra Lions, as reported by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old will be integrated into the prestigious La Masia Academy, where he will have the chance to showcase his abilities and potentially secure a permanent contract next summer.



This transfer marks a significant milestone, as Oduro becomes the first player to transition directly from Ghana to FC Barcelona.



The agreement to bring Oduro on board was reached following a successful trial with the club.



In addition to Barcelona, Oduro has undergone trials with several other prominent teams. He had an opportunity to trial with Chelsea, a Premier League powerhouse, in January 2024, and also attracted the attention of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich earlier this year.

Both Real Sociedad and Shakhtar Donetsk expressed interest in David Oduro prior to the finalization of his deal with Barcelona.



Oduro is recognized for his remarkable speed and technical skills, drawing comparisons to Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.



Despite not having completed a full season in the Ghana Premier League with Accra Lions, his exceptional talent has garnered the interest of major clubs.



Read full article