Barcelona star Raphinha sends brutal response after Instagram comment – ‘You’re ugly even with money’

Raphael Dias Belloli and his partner, Natalia Rodrigues

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona's Raphinha is known for standing up for himself, and even though he is taking a break during the international pause, he couldn't help but respond to negative remarks on social media.

Barcelona's Raphinha is known for standing up for himself, and even though he is taking a break during the international pause, he couldn't help but respond to negative remarks on social media. After being excluded from Dorival Junior's Brazil team that lost to Paraguay, Raphinha chose to spend his free time at the coast with his partner, Natalia Rodrigues.





Read full article