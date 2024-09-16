Barcelona to be without Dani Olmo for at least six games – injury worse than first feared

Dani Olmo

Source: Football-espana

A downside to Barcelona's win against Girona on Sunday was the injury sustained by Dani Olmo, who had to leave the match due to a muscle strain shortly after the 60-minute mark. The injury is more severe than initially believed, sidelining him for up to a month.

Olmo is dealing with a thigh issue, and while early estimates suggested he might be out for just one or two weeks, reports indicate he could be unavailable for three to four weeks.

It is likely he won't be back in time for the October international break, which starts in three weeks. Barcelona has confirmed that he will be out for four to five weeks, raising concerns about his availability for the match against Sevilla.



