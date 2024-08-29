Basake Holy Stars appoint Abdulai Gazale as head coach for debut Ghana Premier League campaign

Abdulai Gazale

Basake Holy Stars Football Club, recently promoted to the Ghana Premier League, has named Abdulai Gazale as its new head coach in preparation for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.

The club officially announced the appointment of the former Asante Kotoko manager via a statement on its X page on Wednesday, August 28.



This decision signifies that Basake Holy Stars Football Club is placing its aspirations for a successful inaugural season in the Ghana Premier League in the hands of coach Abdulai Gazale.

"We are delighted to confirm the hiring of Abdulai Gazale as our head coach."



