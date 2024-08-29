Sports

Basake Holy Stars appoint Abdulai Gazale as head coach for debut Ghana Premier League campaign

Gazale Abdulai Kotoko Vice Coach Abdulai Gazale

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: Footballghana

Basake Holy Stars Football Club, recently promoted to the Ghana Premier League, has named Abdulai Gazale as its new head coach in preparation for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.

The club officially announced the appointment of the former Asante Kotoko manager via a statement on its X page on Wednesday, August 28.

This decision signifies that Basake Holy Stars Football Club is placing its aspirations for a successful inaugural season in the Ghana Premier League in the hands of coach Abdulai Gazale.

"We are delighted to confirm the hiring of Abdulai Gazale as our head coach."

