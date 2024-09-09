Basake Holy stars coach Gazale: Hearts of Oak underestimated us in historic win

Abdulai Gazale

Source: Ghana Guardian

Basake Holy Stars coach Abdulai Gazale attributes his team's 1-0 win against Hearts of Oak in their first match of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season to the Accra giants underestimating them. The newly promoted team surprised Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, with Prince Tweneboah scoring an early goal in the second minute to clinch a significant victory.





