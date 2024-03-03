Bawumia acknowledges Kufuor's vision for University of Ghana stadium

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia commissions the University of Ghana stadium

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed gratitude to former President John Agyekum Kufuor for initiating the construction of the University of Ghana Stadium, which was officially opened on Friday.

The stadium's construction began during the Kufuor administration in 2007. However, progress halted after Kufuor's term, with no further development under subsequent National Democratic Congress (NDC) governments for eight years.



To prepare for hosting the 13th African Games in Ghana, the Akufo-Addo administration resumed construction and expanded the stadium into a modern, multi-purpose facility, including Mundo athletics and a standard warm-up athletics track.



Speaking at the stadium's commissioning on Friday, March 1, 2024, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged President Kufuor's government and other stakeholders for their significant contributions.



"I am thrilled to see the completion of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, along with additional facilities, considering its long history. Construction began during President J. A. Kufuor's tenure over 15 years ago," said Dr. Bawumia.

"However, successive administrations neglected the project until our government decided to resume construction, resulting in the magnificent structure we are inaugurating today."



Dr. Bawumia thanked former President Kufuor for his foresight, the GETFUND for initial funding, the University of Ghana, and all individuals involved in completing the project.



As the University of Ghana celebrates its 75th Anniversary, Dr. Bawumia remarked that the stadium's unveiling is a fitting tribute.



"The timing of this achievement is perfect; not only does it align with the hosting of the African Games, but it also stands as a remarkable legacy for the University and its community," added the Vice President.