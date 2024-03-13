Bawumia announces free roaming initiative with Telecel's entry

Dr. Mahamudu,Vice President

During a ceremony marking the introduction of Telecel, previously known as Vodafone, into the Ghanaian telecommunications market, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced discussions between the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the governments of Benin and The Gambia regarding the implementation of a free-roaming service between Ghana and these nations.

Dr. Bawumia made this revelation on March 11, 2024, highlighting the initiative's potential to eliminate additional costs for Ghanaian businessmen, tourists, and traders accessing mobile services in Benin and The Gambia.



This initiative aligns with a broader ECOWAS initiative aimed at enhancing digital connectivity among member states, facilitating seamless communication and collaboration.



Telecel Group, a telecommunications company focused on Africa, concluded the acquisition of a 70% majority stake in Vodafone Ghana (Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited – GTCL) in February 2023. Leveraging expertise in telecommunications, fintech, e-commerce, and tech start-ups, Telecel aims to introduce disruptive innovation to Ghana's telecom industry, offering customer-centric products and exceptional service.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of Telecel ensuring the affordability and quality of its services, with government support in this endeavor. He also mentioned government initiatives to facilitate free roaming services within the region, including an agreement with Togo set to commence this year.



Telecel's Chief Executive, Patricia Obo-Nai, described the acquisition of Vodafone as a strategic move aimed at fostering a competitive market environment to benefit Ghanaian consumers. She highlighted Telecel's commitment to driving disruptions and introducing innovative solutions in the telecommunications sector, particularly focusing on enhancing network quality to ensure an exceptional customer experience.



Furthermore, Mrs. Obo-Nai outlined Telecel's focus on improving customer experience and promoting financial inclusion, expressing confidence in Telecel's ability to revolutionize service delivery in Ghana, especially in the realm of financial services.