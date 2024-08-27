Sports

Bechem Utd legend Augustine Okrah rejoins club ahead of 2024/25 season

Augustine Okrah12.png Augustine Okrah

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: Footballghana

Bechem United, a club in the Ghana Premier League, has officially announced the re-signing of forward Augustine Okrah.

The announcement was made via the club's social media channels on Monday, August 26. In the statement, the club expressed its anticipation for Augustine Okrah to significantly influence the team during the 2024/25 football season.

"We are thrilled to welcome our esteemed legend Augustine Okrah back to the club. We eagerly await his contributions on the field and his role in our success in the forthcoming season," Bechem United stated in a post on X.

Source: Footballghana