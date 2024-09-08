Beleaguered Scots return to site of 1993 humbling

Pat Nevin and Scotland lost heavily in Lisbon in 1993

Source: BBC

One of the most famous quotes in Scottish football history was spoken by Andy Roxburgh after a disheartening defeat for the national team during the 1994 World Cup qualifiers.

In April 1993, Roxburgh's team suffered a heavy 5-0 loss to Portugal in Lisbon, the same city where Steve Clarke is set to lead his struggling and injury-plagued squad in the Nations League this Sunday.



This marks Scotland's first visit to the Portuguese capital since that unfortunate event.

Following the match, Roxburgh faced criticism regarding his tactics and player choices.



Read full article