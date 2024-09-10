Bellamy, The Bear and the 'non-negotiables' of Wales

Craig Bellamy (left) and Carmy Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White

Source: BBC

In the highly praised series The Bear, head chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto presents a comprehensive list of “non-negotiables” for his restaurant staff.

This detailed 27-point mission statement emphasizes essential values like “no excuses,” “details matter,” and “every second counts,” reflecting Berzatto’s relentless quest for excellence.

Although Welsh football lacks a formal document of this nature, similar sentiments have been echoed among the Wales squad in the Vale of Glamorgan recently as they adjust to the leadership of their new head coach, Craig Bellamy.



