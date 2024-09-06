Bergwijn 'doesn't even want to play under Koeman'

Steven Bergwijn played for Tottenham from January 2020 to July 2022

Source: BBC

Steven Bergwijn has expressed his desire to avoid playing under Ronald Koeman following criticism from the Netherlands coach.

Koeman announced that he would not include Bergwijn in the national team after the 26-year-old forward transferred from Ajax to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad for £17.7 million on Monday.

The former manager of Everton and Southampton opined that this transfer indicates Bergwijn's primary motivation is financial rather than athletic, stating, "the book is essentially closed for him." He further remarked, "He is aware of my perspective on this matter."



