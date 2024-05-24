Bernard Mensah shines with assist for Al Tai

Bernard Mensah

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Bernard Mensah, the Ghanaian midfielder, showcased an impressive performance during Al Tai's 3-1 defeat to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night.

Despite the loss, Mensah's contribution with an assist for Al Tai's only goal stood out in the match. The game took place at the Kingdom Arena, where Al-Hilal controlled possession and outperformed their opponents.

Salem Al Dawsari initiated the scoring in the 16th minute with a left-footed strike from the left side of the box. Al-Hilal extended their lead in the 43rd-minute courtesy of Michael's right-footed shot.



