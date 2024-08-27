Bernard Somuah close to Celta Vigo move

Teenage soccer sensation Bernard Somuah is on the cusp of achieving his dream move to Celta Vigo, a top-tier Spanish club! The 18-year-old forward has been making waves in Ghana's soccer scene since joining Asante Kotoko last season. His impressive skills caught the attention of Celta Vigo, who've been keeping a close eye on him ever since.

Somuah's journey to stardom began when he showcased his talent during a trial with Asante Kotoko.



He quickly became a standout player, earning a spot on Ghana's U-20 national team. His remarkable performances have continued to turn heads, with Ghanaian journalist Godfred Akoto Boafo noting that Celta Vigo has been closely monitoring his progress.



While the move to Spain is expected to be finalized soon, it's unclear if Somuah will need to prove himself in further trials. But one thing's for sure - this young player has got game! Before joining Asante Kotoko, he scored an impressive 22 goals for Afigya Liberty in the lower division.

And in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, he netted two goals in 16 matches.



Somuah's pre-season performances have been nothing short of spectacular, with goals against Bibiani Goldstars and a show-stopping display against Hearts of Oak. It's no wonder Celta Vigo wants him on their team! We can't wait to see what the future holds for this talented young player."