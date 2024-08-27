Sports

Bernard Somuah close to Celta Vigo move

Bernard Somuah To Kotoko Bernard Somuah

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Teenage soccer sensation Bernard Somuah is on the cusp of achieving his dream move to Celta Vigo, a top-tier Spanish club! The 18-year-old forward has been making waves in Ghana's soccer scene since joining Asante Kotoko last season. His impressive skills caught the attention of Celta Vigo, who've been keeping a close eye on him ever since.

