Bernard Somuah’s opportunity with Celta Vigo is a well-deserved next step in his career – IMC head Nana Apinkra

Bernard Somuah

Source: Footballghana

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, the head of Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee (IMC), has expressed the club's excitement regarding winger Bernard Somuah's transfer to Celta Vigo.

The promising young player completed a remarkable loan transfer to the Spanish La Liga team on Tuesday, August 27.

In discussing this development, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua emphasized that the player has earned the opportunity to compete internationally.



