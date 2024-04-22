Bernard Tekpetey named in Bulgarian Parva Liga team of the week

Tekpetey played a crucial role in Ludogoret's exceptional performance in the Bulgarian league

Ludogorets' Ghanaian winger, Bernard Tekpetey, showcased his exceptional skills during their match against Hebar in the Bulgarian First Professional League.

Tekpetey played a crucial role in Ludogorets' comfortable 3-0 victory, scoring two goals in the first half before being substituted after 62 minutes.



The game started strongly for Ludogorets, with an early lead in the 7th minute thanks to a brilliant pass from Aslak Fonn Witry to Kwadwo Duah, who then set up Tekpetey for an effortless finish, putting Ludogorets 1-0 ahead.



Tekpetey continued to shine, doubling Ludogorets' lead in the 19th minute. Taking advantage of a defensive error by Hebar's Joao Cesko, Tekpetey calmly slotted the ball between the goalkeeper's legs, extending the lead to 2-0.

In the 78th minute, Rwan Seco sealed the victory for Ludogorets with a goal assisted by Aslak Fonn Witry.



Tekpetey's outstanding performance adds to his impressive season, where he has scored ten goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances in the Bulgarian First Professional League.



Alongside him, Swiss-born Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah also started the game and played for 62 minutes.