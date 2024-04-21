Bernard Tekpetey scores twice in Ludogorets' dominant 3-0 win over Hebar

Bernard Tekpetey gave a double strike to secure a win for Ludogorets

Ludogorets secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Hebar in the Bulgarian First Professional League on Saturday, with Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey stealing the spotlight.

Starting the game, Tekpetey showcased his skills by scoring two goals in the first half before being substituted after 62 minutes.



The match kicked off with a bang for Ludogorets at the Georgi Benkovski Stadium, as they took the lead in the 7th minute. Aslak Fonn Witry delivered an exceptional pass to Kwadwo Duah, who then set up Tekpetey for a straightforward finish, putting Ludogorets 1-0 ahead.



In the 19th minute, Tekpetey extended Ludogorets' lead after Hebar defender Joao Cesko failed to handle a long pass.



Taking advantage of the situation, Tekpetey calmly slotted the ball between the goalkeeper's legs, making it 2-0.

Rwan Seco sealed the victory for Ludogorets in the 78th minute, capitalizing on a pass from Aslak Fonn Witry to score the third goal.



Throughout the season, Tekpetey has been in remarkable form, netting ten goals and providing four assists in 28 appearances in the Bulgarian First Professional League.



Additionally, Swiss-born Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah also started the game and played for 62 minutes.