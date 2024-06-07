Bernard Tekpetey set for summer departure from Ludogorets Razgrad

Bernard Tekpetey

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Bernard Tekpetey, the Ghanaian forward, shared that Ludogorets Razgrad has agreed to release him this summer following his significant contribution to their successful campaign.

The 26-year-old played a crucial role in securing both the Bulgarian league title and the Bulgarian Cup this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 30 league appearances.

Having been with Ludogorets since 2020, Tekpetey revealed that the club promised to let him go if they won the league, a promise they have kept.



