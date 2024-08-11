Bernard Tekpetey undergoes successful surgery after injury in Qarabag clash

Bernard Tekpetey

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey has successfully undergone surgery after sustaining an injury during Ludogorets' UEFA Champions League qualifier against Qarabag.

The 26-year-old was injured following a clash with Qarabag's Kevin Medina and had to be substituted.



Tekpetey was flown to Austria, where he underwent the operation led by renowned surgeon Dr. Paul Stampfl. He will remain in Vienna for a week before returning to Razgrad to continue his recovery, which could keep him out for several months.

Tekpetey's absence is a significant setback for Ludogorets, despite their 2-1 victory in the first leg of the tie.



