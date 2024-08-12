Bernard Tekpetey undergoes successful surgery after injury in Qarabag clash

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey has successfully undergone surgery following an injury sustained during Ludogorets' UEFA Champions League qualifier against Qarabag.

The 26-year-old incurred the injury after a collision with Qarabag's Kevin Medina and was substituted in the 60th minute.



Tekpetey was transported to Austria, where he received treatment from a medical team led by the renowned Dr. Paul Stampfl.



He is anticipated to remain in Vienna for a week before returning to Razgrad to continue his rehabilitation. Due to the severity of the injury, Tekpetey may be sidelined for several months.

In the meantime, Ludogorets achieved a significant victory in Baku, overcoming the Azerbaijani team 2-1 in the first leg of their matchup.



Nevertheless, Tekpetey's absence will be a considerable setback for the Green Eagles, especially given his impressive performance at the start of the European campaign.



The former Schalke player has been instrumental for the Bulgarian club, contributing significantly to their supremacy in the domestic league.