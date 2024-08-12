Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Bernard Tekpetey undergoes successful surgery after injury in Qarabag clash

Bernard Tekpetey21q Bernard Tekpetey

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey has successfully undergone surgery following an injury sustained during Ludogorets' UEFA Champions League qualifier against Qarabag.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live