'Best Brazilian since Neymar' - Chelsea's new signing

Willian Estaniosn.png Estevao Willian

Sun, 23 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

Estevao Willian, a 17-year-old Brazilian football prodigy, has captured attention with his exceptional talent, prompting high praise from Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira and comparisons to Neymar.

Despite Ferreira's efforts to retain him, Chelsea has secured a £52 million deal for the winger, beating out top European clubs.

Estevao, part of a talented generation including Real Madrid-bound Endrick and West Ham's Luis Guilherme, is seen as a once-in-a-decade talent with the potential for greatness.

His mental strength, technical prowess, and early success have marked him as a player to watch.

Source: BBC