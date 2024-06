Estevao Willian has signed for Chelsea from Palmeiras for an initial fee of £29m

Source: BBC

Abel Ferreira initially hesitated but eventually decided to share his thoughts.

In a press conference after Palmeiras' victory over Botafogo-SP, he expressed his astonishment at the exceptional talent of 17-year-old Estevao Willian.

The Palmeiras coach, who is not known for being easily impressed, couldn't contain his excitement as he described the young player as unlike anyone he had ever seen before.



