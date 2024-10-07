Best performing Serie A players from Round 7: De Gea dominates

David De Gea

Source: Football Italia

David De Gea not only earned the title of Man of the Match in Fiorentina's victory against Milan on Sunday but was also recognized as the top player of the weekend in Serie A, based on ratings from Italian sports publications.

At the Stadio Artemio Franchi, De Gea made a significant impact by saving two penalty kicks, playing a crucial role in Fiorentina's 2-1 triumph over Milan.

His average rating from Italian sports papers stood at an impressive 9/10, as noted by Fantacalcio.it.



