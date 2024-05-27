Bibiani Gold Stars secure 2-1 victory over Dreams FC

Bibiani Goldstars capitalized on their home advantage by defeating Dreams FC

Bibiani Goldstars capitalized on their home advantage by defeating CAF Confederation Cup semifinalists Dreams FC at Duns Park.

In a thrilling matchday 31 clash of the Ghana Premier League, Goldstars secured a 2-1 victory to claim all three points.



The first half ended goalless, but Goldstars took the lead early in the second half through Alex Aso, with Emmanuel Appau adding another goal in the 54th minute.



Despite a late goal from Dreams FC's Joseph Esso, Goldstars held on for the win.

Dreams FC, fighting against relegation, were unable to overcome their opponents.



Goldstars now sit in 10th place with 43 points, while Dreams FC dropped to 14th with 38 points. Dreams FC still have two games in hand, giving them a total of five remaining matches in the season.



