Black Princesses begin training camp for 13th African Games

The Black Princesses will play their first game against Ethiopia on March 9, 2024

Ghana's U-20 Women's football team, the Black Princesses, has gathered in Cape Coast to commence their training camp ahead of the 13th African Games.

The team, led by Coach Yussif Basigi, is gearing up with the goal of making a significant impact in the tournament and clinching the coveted title.



The squad includes notable players such as Abdulai Mukarama and Stella Nyamekye from Hasaacas Ladies, reflecting the team's commitment to assembling a formidable lineup capable of competing at the highest level.



The Black Princesses will kick off their tournament journey with a match against Ethiopia on March 9th at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium. Following this, they will face Tanzania and Uganda in exciting Group A encounters.

The 13th African Games, a continental multi-sport event held every four years, will be hosted at the Games village in Borteyman, the Accra Sports Stadium, the University of Ghana Stadium, and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The tournament is scheduled to take place from Friday, March 8 to Saturday, March 23, 2024.