Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi explains defeat to Austria in World Cup opener

Yussif Basigi334678.png Yussif Basigi

Wed, 4 Sep 2024 Source: footballghana.com

Yussif Basigi, the tactician for the Black Princesses, expressed disappointment over his team's missed opportunities in front of goal after their 2-1 loss to

Austria in the opening match of the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup on Monday. Ghana allowed a goal in each half, leading to their defeat against the tournament newcomers.

The West African team is set to play Japan on Thursday, followed by a final group match against New Zealand. Basigi noted that the failure to capitalize on scoring chances was a key factor in their loss.

