Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Black Princesses coach optimistic about securing a win against New Zealand

IMG 20240908 WA0349 The match will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanafa.org

The Black Princesses of Ghana are set to face New Zealand in their final Group E match at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

After losses to Austria and Japan, their chances of advancing are slim, but head coach Yussif Basigi remains hopeful for a win.

Despite one injury, the rest of the squad is ready.

Basigi noted that both teams will fight hard to end the group stage on a high.

The match will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 23:00 GMT in Cali's Pascual Guerrero Stadium.

Read full article

Source: www.ghanafa.org