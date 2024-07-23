Black Princesses determined to break knockout stage jinx at U-20 Women's World Cup - Yussif Basigi

Yussif Basigi

Source: Footballghana

During a recent press conference on July 22, 2024, at Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Yussif Basigi, the head coach of the Black Princesses of Ghana, highlighted the team's determination to overcome their historical challenge of not advancing to the knockout stage of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Basigi acknowledged the team's previous difficulties, especially during the 2018 World Cup, which coincided with a period of administrative normalization that impacted their performance.



Despite these challenges, Basigi remains hopeful about the team's prospects in the upcoming tournament.

"In my opinion, it was unfortunate that we participated in the 2018 World Cup during a time of administrative normalization. This affected our preparations and performance," he stated.



Read full article