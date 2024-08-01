Black Princesses face Hasaacas Ladies in crucial World Cup warm-up

Black Princesses

The U20 women's national team of Ghana, known as the Black Princesses, is gearing up for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup with a significant friendly match against the reigning champions of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, Hasaacas Ladies.

This match will serve as a crucial opportunity for the team to refine their performance before the global tournament, which is set to take place in Colombia next month.



The team has been diligently training in Cape Coast since June 27, 2024, and the upcoming friendly game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Ghana is placed in Group E alongside former World champions Japan, Austria, and New Zealand, with their opening match against Austria on September 2. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Colombia from August 31 to September 22, 2024.