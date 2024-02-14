Black Princesses hold first training in Paris in preparation for African Games

The Black Princesses in Paris

Source: Football Ghana

The Black Princesses held their first training session in Paris on Monday, February 12 after arriving in France on Sunday for a 7-day training tour as part of preparations towards the 13th edition of the African Games in Accra.

The Princesses trained at the National Football Centre in Clairefontaine, under the guidance of head coach Yussif Basigi with assistance from some coaches from the France Football Federation.



The team will play a number of high-profile friendly games in Paris before returning home for the African Games in March.

The training tour forms part of a partnership agreement between the France Football Federation (FFF) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a project dubbed "Ghana Olympique-GO!".



The partnership which is led by the French Embassy in Accra, is a strategic initiative that will help professionalize Women's football for over 20 Ghanaian players, coaches, and referees.