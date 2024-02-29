Black Queens Olympic dreams dashed by late Zambia goal in qualifiers

Ghana conceded a goal in the dying minutes of the game

Despite an impressive performance in Ndola, Ghana conceded a goal in the dying minutes of the game, resulting in their exit from the Olympic Games qualifiers with a 4-3 aggregate score.

The Black Queens were aiming to reverse the 1-0 deficit from the first leg but the hosts scored first within the opening minutes.



Barbara Banda put Zambia ahead, but Gifty Assifuah responded with an excellent finish to level the score for Ghana before halftime.



After the break, Doris Boaduwaa found the back of the net to give Ghana a 2-1 lead, levelling the aggregate score at 2-2.



However, Zambia equalised within 61 minutes to make it 2-2. Azumah Bugri then scored for Ghana to give them a 3-2 lead and level the score again in the 64th minute.

Unfortunately, Ghana's chances were hampered when Jennifer Cudjoe was sent off with a second yellow card in the 96th minute, reducing the team to 10 players.



Barbara Banda scored her second goal of the day in the 97th minute, securing a 4-3 aggregate win for Zambia and ending Ghana's hopes of a historic first Olympic appearance.



Zambia will now advance to the final round of qualifiers.