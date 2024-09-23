Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle impressed by winger Josephine Bonsu

Nora Hauptle (right) and Josephine Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle observed an impressive display from German-born Ghanaian winger Josephine Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu during Carl Zeiss Jena's 1-1 draw with SC Freiburg in the German Women's Bundesliga.

Hauptle, scouting to enhance her team for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, was particularly taken by Bonsu’s creativity and her vital assist that contributed to Jena’s goal.



The winger's skill and field vision played a significant role in the closely fought match.

Bonsu, who began her football career with the Berlin Football Association’s U18 team, is quickly becoming a player to keep an eye on. She participated in six matches during the DFB National Cup tournament at Wedau Sports School in 2015 and 2016.



Read full article