Black Queens forward Princella Adubea joins Turkish side Trabzonspor Women

Princella Adubea

Source: Kickgh

Trabzonspor Women, a team in the Turkish Super Lig, have announced the acquisition of Ghanaian forward Princella Adubea.

The 25-year-old player, known for her contributions to the Black Queens, joins the squad after Samsunspor's exit from the league, which allowed Trabzonspor to ascend to the Turkey Insurance Football League.

While the specifics of Adubea's contract length remain undisclosed, the transfer was officially revealed on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, through a statement on the club's website.



