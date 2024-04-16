Black Queens head coach Nora Hauptle coach scouts Ghanaian players in France

Nora Hauptle

Nora Hauptle, the coach of the Black Queens, traveled to France to observe Ghanaian players competing in the French D1 league.

During the match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and FC Fleury, Evelyn Badu scored and provided an assist for FC Fleury, while Abigail Kim showcased her skills on the wings for Bordeaux.



Following the game, Hauptle had a discussion with Kim about a potential invitation to join the Black Queens.



As the coach who guided Ghana to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Hauptle is determined to select the strongest squad for the upcoming tournament in Morocco.

Her recent trips to Saudi Arabia, Italy, and now France are all part of her scouting duties.



Unfortunately, the Black Queens failed to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris after losing to Zambia in the penultimate round of qualifiers.