Black Queens intensify 2025 WAFCON preparations with Japan friendly

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has disclosed that the upcoming international friendly match between the Black Queens and Japan is a crucial part of their preparations for the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The match is set to take place on Saturday, following the team's arrival in Kanazawa City, Japan.



The Black Queens began their training at the Seibu Ryokuchi Park on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, with a light shake-up session after their long journey. The team is scheduled to continue their training regimen from Wednesday, July 10, through to Friday, July 12.

Asante Twum emphasized that the friendly against Japan, a team bound for the Olympic Games, presents an excellent opportunity for the Black Queens to stay active and prepare for the WAFCON, which was initially scheduled for this year but has been postponed by CAF until next year.