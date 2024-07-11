Sports

Black Queens intensify 2025 WAFCON preparations with Japan friendly

Henry Asante Twum 2 648x320 1 Henry Asante Twum

Thu, 11 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has disclosed that the upcoming international friendly match between the Black Queens and Japan is a crucial part of their preparations for the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live