Black Queens set to face Zambia at the Accra Sports Stadium today

Ghana's Black Queens

The Black Queens of Ghana are set to face a challenging hurdle in their bid to qualify for this year's Paris Olympics at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium on Friday, 23 February.

The team, led by Swiss coach Nora Häuptle, must overcome the Copper Queens of Zambia in the penultimate round of qualifiers.



The women's senior national team began the qualifiers on a strong note, with convincing wins against Guinea and Benin.



The team's impressive performance in the Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) has given fans a desire to value the soil's football activities.



Despite the untimely death of a squad member, Norin Betani, who was named in the provisional squad for the Ghana match, the Copper Queens remain high in spirit.

Midfielder Ireen Lungu says the team is ready to play their hearts out to secure a vital away win and make the return leg less difficult.



The Copper Queens boast a lethal striker in Racheal Kundananji, the world's most expensive female footballer. If not "policed" well, Kundananji could cause havoc to any defense.



The reverse fixture will take place at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia on Wednesday, February 28.