Black Queens to receive unpaid bonuses before Zambia clash

Black Queens of Ghana

The players of the Black Queens team will receive their due bonuses before their upcoming game against Zambia, according to Gifty Oware-Mensah, the Chairperson of the team's Management Committee.

The women's senior national team is set to play Zambia in a two-legged game for the third round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games on February 23.



The Black Queens are eager to qualify for the Olympics for the first time, having secured a return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).



However, the players are yet to receive their promised bonuses from the qualifiers, with each player reportedly owed between $7,500 and $10,000.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Oware-Mensah, who is also a member of the GFA Executive Council, stated that negotiations have taken place between all parties involved.



Oware-Mensah revealed that the team has not received compensation for their services and that this has been a long-standing issue.



However, she has reassured the public that the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Minister for Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have pledged to settle these payments before the team's next match.