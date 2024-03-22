Black Satellites set to vie for gold against Uganda in men's football finals tonight

The Black Satellites

The Black Satellites of Ghana will vie for gold in the men’s football competition as they face off against Uganda in the finals tonight at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Senegal's Young Teranga Lions in the semi-final clash.



In a tense encounter, substitute Michael Ephson netted a close-range finish late in the game, propelling Ghana into the finals of the men’s football competition.



Coach Desmond Ofei's team faced a formidable Senegalese side, who were considered strong favorites, but exhibited remarkable resilience to clinch victory after a grueling 90 minutes, mirroring the success of their female counterparts, the Black Princesses.

Meanwhile, Uganda exhibited dominance in their semi-final match, overpowering their Congolese opponents with a 4-2 triumph at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The highly anticipated final of the men’s football competition is slated to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium, kicking off at 8:00 p.m.