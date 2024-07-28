Sports

Black Sharks secure AFCON Beach Soccer spot with win over Cote d'Ivoire

Ghana Black Sharks Beach Soccer Ghana's Beach Soccer team

Sun, 28 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's national beach soccer team, the Black Sharks, has qualified for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Cote d'Ivoire with a 10-5 aggregate score in a two-legged match.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live