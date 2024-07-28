Black Sharks secure AFCON Beach Soccer spot with win over Cote d'Ivoire

Ghana's national beach soccer team, the Black Sharks, has qualified for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Cote d'Ivoire with a 10-5 aggregate score in a two-legged match.

The Black Sharks clinched their spot in the tournament with a 2-5 comeback victory in the second leg on Saturday, July 27, after winning the first leg 5-3 in Keta the previous week.



Despite trailing 2-1 at halftime in the second leg, the Black Sharks rallied in the second half. Wise Nyamadi equalized after the break, followed by goals from captain Alex Osah and Precious Torgbor to make it 4-2.

Jude Akile sealed the win with a fifth goal, ensuring the game was out of reach for the Ivorians.