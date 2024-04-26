Black Starlets fall 3-1 to Russia in UEFA U-16 tournament opener

Black Starlets failed to secure a win against Russia in the UEFA U-16 tournament opener

In their first match of the UEFA U-16 tournament, Ghana's Black Starlets suffered a tough defeat against the host team, Russia.

The Russians dominated the game from the beginning, securing a 3-1 victory. Vadim Shilov opened the scoring just four minutes into the match, setting the tone for Russia's strong performance.



He then doubled the lead to 2-0 in the 30th minute with a successful penalty kick.



Zakhar Chushkin extended Russia's advantage to 3-0 shortly after, giving his team a comfortable lead at halftime.



Despite the challenging situation, Ghana showed resilience, and Ernest Ofori scored a well-executed goal in the 61st minute, bringing hope to his team.

However, their efforts were not enough to turn the tide of the game in their favour.



Looking ahead, Laryea Kingston's squad is determined to bounce back in their upcoming matches against Serbia and Kazakhstan later in the tournament.



They will use this defeat as a learning experience and strive for better results in the remaining competition.