Black Starlets held to goalless draw by Attram De Visser in friendly ahead of WAFU U-17 tournament

Black Starlets could not secure a goal against Attram De Visser in a friendly match

In a friendly game setting the scene for the upcoming WAFU U-17 Tournament, the Black Starlets, Ghana's U17 national team, faced off against Attram De Visser, resulting in a tense 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match provided a glimpse into the preparations and expectations of both teams, revealing the Black Starlets' form and readiness for the forthcoming competitions.



Despite a spirited start, the Black Starlets encountered difficulties in capitalizing on promising opportunities early in the game.



The match was characterized by intense excitement and near-misses, with Attram De Visser coming close to securing victory with a powerful strike that hit the woodwork.

For the young talents of Ghana, this friendly encounter served as a pivotal milestone in their journey towards the WAFU U17 Tournament, which is set to commence on May 15th in Accra.



In addition to their regional endeavors, the Black Starlets are also poised to participate in an international 4-nation tournament in Russia, as they continue to hone their skills with unwavering determination.